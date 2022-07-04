Pluto?: A Response to Pet Ownership Law in The Last Passenger sparked laughter in the networks | TV and show
Sunday 03 July 2022 | 22:37
It was a question that the contestant could not answer correctly. In the networks there were also those who defended him.
This Sunday, a new chapter of the program was broadcast last passenger, Where, like every week, three teams made up of schoolchildren competed on a study tour to Bariloche.
The episode left several moments “to remember,” although one in particular went viral during the night. This is related to a specific question that has the wrong answer.
This was how Juan Pablo consulted Chiralto: “How is the law on responsible ownership of pets and pets defined?” The options were: Pluto, Choleto and Kachubin.
The young man replied with obvious concern “Plutos”, Which turned out to be incorrect, because the name is “Cholito”.
This name refers to a puppy who was brutally assaulted in 2017 by the owners of the Patronato trade fair. As a result of the strikes the dog died.
She did not wait for jokes on social media, although many people defended the young man, confirming that Nerves “played a trick on him”.
It should be noted that after all this competition, it was the blue team that held the grand prize and won the Argentine city tour.
