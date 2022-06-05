Platinum jubilee: fans expect Meghan Markle’s ‘amazing’ dress to be recycled

Fans are raving about this stunning navy blue dress Meghan Markle I wore it to a party Platinum Jubilee From the Queen On Thursday after speculation he recycled one of his old wedding clothes.

The Duchess of Sussex She arrived at the Parade of the Color Division, accompanied by her husband, Dr Prince Harrywhere they watched the birthday party of Queen Elizabeth II from the office of the general.

On the show, Markle wore a dark blue off-the-shoulder dress and a large white hat with a navy blue bow, believed to have been designed by British hat designer Stephen Jones.

Some fans said her look looked a bit familiar, as she wore a similar dark blue dress, by Roland Mouret, before her royal wedding. in 2018.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is she wearing her navy blue ‘Barwick’ dress from Tweet embed today in # Troping memory?”, Wrote Twitter useralong with a picture of Markle on the show and a picture of Moret’s dress.

Another person wrote: “It looks like Princess Meghan wore this dress earlier in her wedding week.”

Regardless of the clothes’ similarities, fans continued to praise Markle’s look to celebrate the jubilee.

One user wrote: “Meghan looks absolutely stunning and gorgeous in her amazing outfit.” Twitter. “A true queen.”

Another person wrote, “Meghan Markle looks beautiful and elegant.”

Meghan and Harry with the rest of the royal family (AFP)

A third fan added, “Our favorite Duchess #Meghan Markle Impeccable, brilliant and perfect.”

The mother of two was also seen with daughters Peter Phillips Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10; So are the sons of Mike and Zara Tindall, Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the military event continues. In the pictures he got daily MailMarkle jokingly silenced the children.

Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at United kingdom This week with her three-year-old son Lillipet and daughter Lillipet, who turns one year old on Saturday. The couple are expected to stay for the four-day celebrations at their former home at Frogmore Cottage.

Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived on United States of America. This week marks Markle’s first royal appearance in the UK in two years. Prince Harry visited London In July 2021 to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, At Kensington Palace in London.