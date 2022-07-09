Platini and Blatter were acquitted in Switzerland after trying to defraud

After years of investigating fraud in Switzerland, Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter were acquitted on Friday in the case that ended the former French soccer player’s 2015 ambitions to rise to the top of world soccer.

Update on Blatter's reaction and option to appeal /// Bellinzona, Switzerland, July 8, 2022 (AFP) – After six years of investigation and two weeks of fraud proceedings in Switzerland, Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter were acquitted on Friday in a case that put an end to In 2015, the former French footballer's ambitions to reach the president of world football, and in silence the two defendants listened to the recitation of a verdict in a case for which they were imprisoned for five years, that the prosecution requested imprisonment for a year and eight months in mid-June. "I am very happy (…) you will see the reaction of the football world will be good, because Platini and I were thinking well of our organization," Sepp Blatter celebrated on his way out of court. My client has been completely acquitted of this case," commented Dominic Nelin, Michel Platini's attorney, for whose part the former Los Bleos captain celebrated in a short statement his "first game win," again alluding to a political-judicial manipulation to remove him from power: "In this case there are culprits who did not appear. In the process. Let them count on me, we will see each other again." Michel Platini is suspicious above all of the hidden role of Gianni Infantino, his former right-hand assistant in UEFA, who was elected in 2016 for the FIFA presidency, and since 2020 it's a different topic. Secrets of three meetings with the former head of the Swiss Prosecutor's Office – 'gentlemen's agreement' – After he failed to connect this case to the events tried in Bellinzona, the 67-year-old Frenchman and the 86-year-old Swiss emerged because they "improperly happened" legitimate, at the expense of FIFA, an amount of 2 million Swiss francs" (1.8 million euros / 2 million dollars) "in favor of Michel Platini." The defense and the prosecution coincided at one point: the triple ball or advised Sepp Blatter between 1998 and 2002, during the latter's first term at the helm of FIFA, and in 1999 the two men signed a contract providing for an annual bonus of 300,000 Swiss francs, paid in full by FIFA. But in January 2011, excentrocam path Juventus – who at that time became UEFA president (2007-2015) – confirmed the existence of a "debt of 2 million Swiss francs", which the accusations described as a "falsified invoice". The two men insisted that from the outset they had agreed to an annual salary of 1 million Swiss francs through a verbal "gentleman's agreement" and without witnesses, without FIFA's finances allowing Platini's immediate payment. Platini "was worth one million Swiss francs," Sepp Blatter assured the judges, before Michel Platini spoke of informal negotiations to the extent that the currency was not specified: "I joked, 'in pesetas, in lira, in rubles, in marks, you decide," the Frenchman said. – 'Doubt' sufficient to exculpate – Prosecutor Thomas Hildebrand confirmed the discrepancy between the 1999 contract, the discrepancy with normal practice of appearing and, more generally, those of the world of work, as he reviewed the audit reports of FIFA. Although the Zurich-based organization paid million Swiss francs to Platini since 1999, yet it still has "more than 21 million francs in the treasury," reserves that rose to 327 million in 2002, the attorney general recalls. But the court considered that fraud "has not been proven with potential confidence. in certainty", thus applying the principle of law according to which "on suspicion in favor of the accused". The defense also argued that there was no clear motive from Sepp Blatter, for whom this matter did not fetch a cent. Wisely, Thomas Hildebrand noted the support of Michel Platini and the UEFA Executive Committee Foot to re-elect Blatter to a quarter or a For a mandate, at the end of May 2011. "The question of whether this amount is linked to the elections should remain open, in the absence of convincing evidence," the attorney general fired, allowing for a shadow of corruption. It is still open, a decision the prosecution claimed to have not yet made.