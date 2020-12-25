Platini and Blatter accuse of fraud in Switzerland | Modernization of Europe DW

He said that former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former European Union President Michel Platini are now accused of “fraud” and “breach of trust” in Switzerland, after the initial investigation against them was extended for “unfair management”. Friday (01.27.2020) a source has access to the file.

No new event has been added to this case, which at the end of 2015 severed the journey of these two great leaders in world football. Courts are investigating that FIFA paid 2 million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, 2.15 million dollars) to Platini in early 2011.

The Swiss Attorney General’s Office (MPC), in a storm due to accusations of collusion with FIFA citing its former boss, now has additional legal options to qualify the payment of this sum.

Platini’s environment condemned in a statement to Agence France-Presse, “We have a feeling that the MPC is maintaining this old measure for five years due to the artificial game and stalling to expand positions.”

“Since 2015, Michel Platini has been a witness, an auxiliary witness, and he was formally discharged from the case by the same MPC in 2018 and then questioned a suspect on the basis of suspicions raised during recent hearings”, which were held in the end and the same source said, August and mid-November.

In criminal terms, the challenge facing the two former leaders does not change: all three charges could lead to five years in prison, according to the Swiss Penal Code. But from a footballing point of view, the investigation prolongs the dismissal of Platini from the governing bodies, despite the fact that the FIFA suspension of internal justice ended last year. (afp)