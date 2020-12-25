Platini and Blatter accuse of fraud in Switzerland | Modernization of Europe DW

He said that former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former European Union President Michel Platini are now accused of “fraud” and “breach of trust” in Switzerland, after the initial investigation against them was extended for “unfair management”. Friday (01.27.2020) a source has access to the file.
No new event has been added to this case, which at the end of 2015 severed the journey of these two great leaders in world football. Courts are investigating that FIFA paid 2 million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, 2.15 million dollars) to Platini in early 2011.
The Swiss Attorney General’s Office (MPC), in a storm due to accusations of collusion with FIFA citing its former boss, now has additional legal options to qualify the payment of this sum.
Platini’s environment condemned in a statement to Agence France-Presse, “We have a feeling that the MPC is maintaining this old measure for five years due to the artificial game and stalling to expand positions.”
“Since 2015, Michel Platini has been a witness, an auxiliary witness, and he was formally discharged from the case by the same MPC in 2018 and then questioned a suspect on the basis of suspicions raised during recent hearings”, which were held in the end and the same source said, August and mid-November.
In criminal terms, the challenge facing the two former leaders does not change: all three charges could lead to five years in prison, according to the Swiss Penal Code. But from a footballing point of view, the investigation prolongs the dismissal of Platini from the governing bodies, despite the fact that the FIFA suspension of internal justice ended last year. (afp)
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Blatter: The king fights
Joseph Blatter does not want to leave office this way, and this Friday he lodged an appeal against the penalty imposed by FIFA’s Ethics Committee, a penalty that deprived him of his position as president for a period of 90 days. Blatter claims he received unfair treatment, and said through his lawyer that he was “disappointed and disagreed” over the comment.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Ambitions are under scrutiny
But the Ethics Committee not only suspended the head of the foundation, it also directed its arrows at UEFA president, Michel Platini. This puts the French in difficulties, as he wanted to become the Swiss successor in leading the sports establishment. Now it’s more difficult.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Fast race
When Blatter joined FIFA in 1975, he already had an interesting CV. He was a secretary for the Swiss Hockey Association, a press officer for the Swiss Sports Federation and a public relations manager for a watchmaker. At the request of Adidas President Adolf Dassler, he came into the Football Association and became Secretary General in 1981.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
On top
After holding the position of Secretary-General under the presidency of the Brazilian Joao Havelange for 17 years, the ambitious Blatter had an opportunity to come to power. In 1998 he won the election against former UEFA president Lennart Johansson (left) and became Havelange’s successor. Rumors immediately began that he had bought votes.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Heavy losses
Blatter was constantly accused of financial mismanagement. Just one year after his election, his Secretary General, Michel Zain-Dauphinen (right), launched an attack and accused the Swiss of causing marketing losses of over $ 100 million. Blatter avoided an internal investigation, beat a lawsuit in court and pushed Zen-Ruffinen out of the way.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
And the winner is … Germany!
In the summer of 2000, the Swiss became a decisive man for German football. Everyone was on his lips when he announced that the 2006 World Cup would be held in Germany. Fans rejoiced this fairy tale and Blatter, as he continued to cement his strength within the establishment. In 2002 he won again, again amid rumors of vote buying.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
The enemy is inside
In these years, a close confidant of Blatter was Mohammed bin Hammam, the Qatari executive member of FIFA. Once Blatter saw his ally a rival, their relationship collapsed. In 2011, Bin Hammam ran a competitor for Switzerland in the FIFA elections, but was charged with bribery. He resigned from running and was later suspended for life by FIFA.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
In the circles of power
Blatter liked to rub elbows with power circles. Secretary-General of the United Nations, presidents and the Pope … sooner or later, the most powerful man in the world will meet with everyone. In 2004 he met South African champion Nelson Mandela, who finally promised him that the next FIFA World Cup would be held in Africa. In fact, South Africa has the honor of 2010.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Against everyone
In the 2015 elections, the scenario was not so rosy. The emergence of several nominations has led to the assumption that the road will be more steep. But little by little they all began to descend and only Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al Hussein remained. Even the arrest of senior FIFA officials in Zurich did not prevent the elections. Blatter won again and rushed to his critics.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
Yes quit, but not yet
Four days after his controversial re-election as FIFA president, Joseph Blatter stepped down. He announced that he would leave his post, but at the beginning of 2016. For 17 years he was the main man in the football establishment. Although many told him to leave immediately, Blatter refused. He wanted to stay until his successor was chosen.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
in the end…
So was this story. But now the Swiss court has started directly against Blatter. Accusation: Selling TV rights to the World Cup at a competitive price to former Vice President Jack Warner, in addition to paying a dubious millionaire to Michel Platini. FIFA’s Ethics Committee followed suit, removing Blatter and Platini from circulation.
Blatter, End of Career (June 2015)
FIFA is planning an emergency meeting
Now FIFA’s executive committee has to decide whether to hold an emergency meeting after Blatter is suspended. Next week, the entity will make a decision on the issue, its spokesperson, Friday 9 October, who said that committee members will consult with the acting FIFA president, Cameroonian Issa Hayatou (pictured), said the standard procedure. to follow.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons / Stefan Nestler (DZC / ERS)