Donald Trump surprises with a new decree shortly before he leaves – that could change America in the long run

Washington, DC – Less than a month allowed Donald Trump still President The United States of America a call. On January 20, the office transferred to the new national team, Joe BidenBut shortly before resigning, Donald Trump appears to be active again – and in unusual territory. The open minded President * Modern buildings in Washington and other American cities appear to be unsatisfactory. But what seems trivial at first can change the cityscape.

Donald Trump: Decree must change the city’s landscape – President calls for ‘traditional architecture’

Roman and Greek architecture instead of modern city buildings: in one The new disposition Hat President Trump It was ordered that preference be given to “beautiful” designs, especially Greco-Roman styles in the construction of public buildings. Long ago, societies had the importance of “more beautiful, more audience.” Architectural Engineering“Maarouf.” “Ancient Roman and Greek public buildings were designed to be durable and useful, to beautify public spaces and to evoke national pride,” she said. Regulation. In this style, for example, White House*The Supreme Court, the Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial are in Washington.

Since the 1950s, an “incoherent mixture” has appeared in the buildings of federal authorities, he complains President In the new regulation. Traditional designs could have been replaced by modern designs. “The time has come to update the federal architecture guidelines,” the president said. “New building designs aim to beautify public spaces, inspire the human spirit, glorify the United States and demand public respect.” Donald Trump He was already known on the 2016 election campaign USA Desire to return to its roots. His motto is “Make America Great Again”.

DONALD TRUMP: The decision upsets the Chamber of Architects – it threatens to take action after the term ends

From now on, the ‘classical and traditional architecture’ should be strengthened. These include Roman, Greek, Gothic and Roman architectural styles. The implementation of the decree should be supported by the Federal Citizens Engineering Improvement Board. group President Can do that city ​​Scape Significantly changed.

Reaction from AIA Chamber of Architects Followed immediately. I disagreed with that President “It is okay”. “Communities should have the right and the responsibility to decide for themselves which architecture fits their needs best,” she says AIA-Chef Robert Ivy. “We will work with President-elect Biden to cancel this list,” she said. However, AEOI is happy that the regulations have fewer far-reaching consequences than initially anticipated.

President Trump Before taking up his position, he himself had built buildings in modern architecture from glass and steel. His empire includes the Trump Tower in New York, as well as many hotels in Chicago, Las Vegas and Vancouver. (chd) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital Network.

