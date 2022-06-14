Plastic: Superworms eat Styrofoam – a spectrum of science

What’s striking in Christian Renck’s lab is the frighteningly loud crunching sound of worm-like larvae eating their way through Styrofoam and burrowing into lumps of plastic foam. Before throwing away a chewing pad, the microbiologist puts it to his ear to listen to the radicals. “If the worm is still eating there, you can actually hear it,” he says.

