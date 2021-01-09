Pictures of a tumultuous year: Switzerland 2020

This content was posted on December 27, 2020 – 10:24

Helen James

I was born in England, but have lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 and 2002. Most recently, I worked as an image editor and joined the swissinfo.ch team in March 2017. More information about the author | Multimedia Thomas Stephens

Thomas was born in London and worked as a reporter for The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. He speaks three official Swiss languages ​​and enjoys traveling and practicing around the country, especially in bars, restaurants and ice cream parlors. More information about the author | English language formation

Obviously, one topic overshadowed all others around the world this year. Pictures of the masks, both on the faces of pedestrians and on the sidewalks, filled the Swiss media. But life went on. These are some of the most striking and memorable photos of the past 12 months in Switzerland.

Some celebrities have flocked to this small alpine country, at least until various near-confinement measures were imposed.

We have, for example, a photo of the meeting between Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga and her US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Davos at the start of the year. An expression of the latter allows us to notice that his mind is elsewhere.

Our exhibition also includes Greta Thunber, a young global warming fighter, addressing her followers in what seems at first glance like a religious service.

Feelings range from the well-being of young men as they dive into a lake to the challenge and determination of women’s rights advocates.

However, the star of the show in Switzerland is of course the landscapes, which were once again the ideal setting for great displays of natural beauty and strength. The mountains were the scene of raging torrents, but they were also the scene of a calm sunset.

Seasonal greetings from the photo editors of SWI swissinfo.ch!