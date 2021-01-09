Pictures of a tumultuous year: Switzerland 2020

Thomas Stephens
Obviously, one topic overshadowed all others around the world this year. Pictures of the masks, both on the faces of pedestrians and on the sidewalks, filled the Swiss media. But life went on. These are some of the most striking and memorable photos of the past 12 months in Switzerland.
Some celebrities have flocked to this small alpine country, at least until various near-confinement measures were imposed.
We have, for example, a photo of the meeting between Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga and her US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Davos at the start of the year. An expression of the latter allows us to notice that his mind is elsewhere.
Our exhibition also includes Greta Thunber, a young global warming fighter, addressing her followers in what seems at first glance like a religious service.
Feelings range from the well-being of young men as they dive into a lake to the challenge and determination of women’s rights advocates.
However, the star of the show in Switzerland is of course the landscapes, which were once again the ideal setting for great displays of natural beauty and strength. The mountains were the scene of raging torrents, but they were also the scene of a calm sunset.
Seasonal greetings from the photo editors of SWI swissinfo.ch!