Piazza Avary and European stock exchanges expected little movement at first. What are we watching today

Milan (Finanza.com)

A slight rise in the session is expected for European stock exchanges and steady for Avary Square, following a mixed closing on Wall Street and mixed movements in Asian markets. Traders have to deal with their fears of an accelerating rise in US interest rates and a slower-than-expected Chinese economy.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, warned at a symposium dedicated to Asia of the dangers of seeing long-term restrictions in China on the global economy.

Stocks made in China are under pressure this morning, as investors await new support measures in favor of the economy from the Beijing authorities, to deal with the slowdown caused by the new wave of Covid and the typical zero-Covid policy in China, which is very strict. closure measures. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was down 0.81%, while the Hong Kong Stock Exchange recorded a decline of 1.30%.

From the Fed, the Beige Book asserted that companies still faced high inflation and underemployment, and Mary Daley, president of the San Francisco chapter, considered the “strong” arguments in favor of an increased employment rate. Half point next May 4th.

The session will be fueled by the releases of the quarterly reports of Nestlé, Akzo Nobel and AT&T, among others, but also by the final reading of eurozone inflation and the interventions of Jerome Powell, Fed President, and Christine Lagarde, his ECB counterpart. , on the occasion of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.