Perseverance records the first sounds of Mars: this is how its microphones pick up | Technique

NASA’s Mars probe has discovered that sound travels on the Red Planet much slower than it does on Earth and behaves in unexpected ways.

An international team of scientists analyzed for the first time the audio recordings of Planet Mars. The result: on the red planet, Be calmonly by occasional gusts of wind.

“There are only a few natural sound sources, except for the wind,” the scientists explained on the occasion of the publication of their study in the scientific journal “Nature.” But the five hours of audio recordings provided a surprise: There are two different speeds of sound on Mars.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Records Sounds on Mars

The recordings come from two microphones of NASA’s “Perseverance” rover, which landed on Mars in February last year. Now analyzed for the first time by a team of researchers around the lead author, Sylvester Morris.

The recordings were so quiet that the scientists feared something was wrong with the measurements. But something could be heard, for example, the hum of the rotor blades of NASA’s tiny, ultra-light shuttle “Ingenuity”.

The speed of sound is slower than the speed of the earth

Through their study, scientists were able to show that the speed of sound on Mars, 240 meters per second, is slower than the speed of sound on Earth, where sound travels at a speed of 340 meters per second. This was expected because the atmosphere of Mars consists of 95% carbon dioxide which is about 100 times finer than that of the Earth.

Surprisingly, however, the sound produced by the laser was traveling at 250 meters per second, faster than expected. “I kind of panicked,” lead author Morris said. “I told myself that one of these two measurements must be wrong because there is only one speed of sound on Earth,” he added.

Different sound speeds for high and low frequencies

There are two speeds of sound on Mars: one for high-pitched sounds, such as laser beams, and one for lower frequencies, such as the hum of helicopters.

“All these factors make it difficult for two people only five meters apart to have a conversation”explains the French research institute CNRS.