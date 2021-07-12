Pellegrini takes 29 players to Switzerland in the final

It received rain and hail (16°C, less than half of what it was in Seville at the time of departure) on Wednesday afternoon to an expedition Real Betis In Switzerland, where he will make his first match مباراة The theater

pre-season Until July 17th. Finally, 29 footballers have been displaced Manuel Pellegrini, as the Ivorian midfielder Paul Akoko is not traveling with the group, with the club’s permission to resolve personal matters and that he will return to training upon his return from this first stage, as the footballer is to Pellegrini’s taste and will remain part of the team Betik this next season.





The expedition of Real Betis arrived at Zurich airport at about 7:00 pm, and from there traveled by bus – an hour and a half – to Bad Ragaz, in the canton of Sankt Gallen, where the Verdiblanco group set up its headquarters (Grand Resort Hotel) and will remain until next July 17. The players settled into their rooms, ate dinner and went to rest, with the first pre-season training scheduled for Thursday morning.

Real Betis will stay in Swiss territory for nine days, as the stage will end on July 17 with a friendly match against the local team Winterthur starting at three in the evening, before finishing the stage and returning to the capital, Seville.

Reach 15,000 subscribers

Real Betis reported on Wednesday evening that it had already reached the number of 15,000 subscribers, only 48 years after the start of the campaign to renew the season tickets entirely online, which had an exceptional reception among Betis fans, many of whom already have a large part of the paid, as the money they gave is deducted. Last year for this.



