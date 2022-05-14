Peaky Blinders 6: Italian Trailer Debuts On Netflix June 10

Netflix has released the official Italian trailer for Peaky Blinders 6, the final season to hit the streaming platform on June 10.

Everything has an end, even Peaky Blinders: The sixth and final season arrives on Netflix on June 10 and the official Italian channel of the YouTube streaming platform confirms this with the new trailer dubbed Peaky Blinders 6.

In the cast of the series, in addition to Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sophie Randle and Konrad Kahn.

This is the summary:

Peaky Blinders 6 is about the rise of fascism, nationalism, and racism in the 1930s. There are great similarities with what is happening in the world now. It’s 1934 and things are worse. The pace picks up, the tension builds and Tommy is right in the middle.

