Papua New Guinea and Australia negotiate a security agreement

Sydney (Australia), August 30. On Tuesday, their foreign minister revealed that Papua New Guinea and Australia are negotiating a security agreement, at a time when China and the US-led bloc are vying for influence among the Pacific nations.

“There have been treaty talks between our two countries to make sure that we are aligned when it comes to security in the region,” Justin Tkachenko, Papua’s foreign minister, told Australian public broadcaster ABC about his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Tkachenko, who made the announcement after meeting Wong in Port Moresby, Papua’s capital, said the agreement would cover “all aspects of security in the region” and could include New Zealand, though he did not say if he had held talks with authorities. from this country.

Although Australia and Papua have close security ties, they have never signed a formal security cooperation treaty.

The move comes at a time when the Pacific region has become one of the hotbeds of competition between Beijing and Washington, an ally of Australia, for influence in both trade and defense affairs.

China’s great victory so far is a vague security agreement with the Solomon Islands last April, which raised fears that it would establish a military base there, something the signatories deny, but neither Australia, nor the United States, nor New Zealand exclude it.

As diplomatic sources reported to Effie today, the Solomon Islands has temporarily suspended all US naval visits, another example of the heightened tension.

Despite China’s success with the Solomon Islands, Foreign Minister Wang Yi failed to persuade other countries in the region to sign a security treaty during a tour of the region last June.

According to a document leaked before the tour, China was seeking to sign a five-year agreement with twelve Pacific countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, which included access to marine resources and fishing, as well as enhanced security cooperation. free trade zone

wat-esj / raa / cg