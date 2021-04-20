Pandemic Slows Prosciutto Toscano PDO: Sales, Production, and Exports Decline in 2020

If there are sects of Made in Italy that have been able, until now, to wade through the swamp of the epidemic without suffering massive damage, but rather increasing, for many others, this is not so among those, in spite of himself, an Italian charcuterie, It is Prosciutto Toscano Dop, one of the “Six Categories” (along with the famous denominations of Prosciutto di Parma and San Daniele, Prosciutto di Modena, Carpegna in Brands, and Veneto Berico-Euganeo, ed), a supply chain of 20 companies , With 1,500 direct employees and 2,500 other workers associated with related industries. In 2020, according to data from Consorzio del Prosciutto Toscano Dop, sales volumes decreased by -16.3% in 2019. In addition to production, which decreased to 299,000 salted legs. Large-scale, cash and carry are the main distribution channel for Prosciutto Toscano Dop: together they account for 80% of the sector’s sales. HORECA. And small retailers account for the remaining 20%. Contrary to the trend, the pre-shredded product in trays grew 6.1% to 3.1 million Piece, and That’s also thanks to the boom in e-commerce in retail business on a grand scale. The epidemic also affected the export of Prosciutto Toscano PDO, which, after the growth of 2019, achieved in 2020 -10%, with sales concentrated by 70% in the European Union, especially in Germany and Northern Europe, while among the third countries the USA and Canada are dominated Japan.

“Our sector is resilient – Comments by Fabio Viani, President of the Tuscan Consortium Prosciutto Doop – And it has managed to respond to a very complex situation, even at the macroeconomic level, due to Covid-19. Difficult to make predictions: For 2021, we aim wisely to confirm production levels for 2020 and slightly improve economic performance. In Italy, we are confident of the gradual recovery of Horeca, starting from the second half; In the case of exports, the positive signals are coming from North America, with an increase in orders in the United States, where the Prosciutto Toscano Dop has been marketed for five years, and in Canada. In fact, the vaccination campaign in these countries is proceeding at a rapid pace. “

The important file is the individual label file that will be adopted in the countries of the European Union from 2022: “The Tuscan Union Prosciutto Duop is totally against the Nutriscore system – continues Viani – In fact, the traffic light sign carries the risk of severe punishment Natural agricultural food product, with great quality and tradition Like our tradition, it provides incomplete and partial information to consumers. On this topic, as a federation, we are in constant dialogue with both the Tuscany region and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policy. “