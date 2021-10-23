Bottas hit another penalty kick into the net in the United States

Valtteri Bottas He will serve an engine-related penalty on the grid for the third time in four races of the Italian Grand Prix United States of America. Mercedes is installing a new sixth internal combustion engine (ICE) this season in the Finn and will leave five grid positions at the Circuit of the Americas.

Turkish Grand Prix winner last time, potash He was also subjected to penalty shootouts in the Italian and Russian races in September. Technical Delegate for FIA Formula 1 Joe Power He confirmed that Bottas is adopting a new ICE engine and exhaust system, the latter being the sixth of eight to be awarded this year. Mercedes has made it clear that “the reason is the best balance between performance and reliability until the end of the season”.

potash He becomes the third driver to take a penalty at Austin Stadium, the others being Sebastian Vettel and George Russell who will start from the back of the net as they assemble their fourth engines. Vettel and Russell lead respectively Aston Martin E Williams, that come with Mercedes engines.

Latest news from ICE for potash It will only increase speculation that his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who took a 10-point penalty on the engine in the last race in Turkey, could see another one in the final stages of his world battle with Max Verstappen. After an impressive performance in Istanbul, the penalty kick will hinder Bottas’ chances of helping Hamilton against Verstappen at the Texas circuit.

“The preparations were good and I hope to achieve this positive momentum and continue to perform well,” he said. Bottas A Sky Sports During the media day in Austin. “I still feel that the performance between us and Red Bull depends a lot on the track. This is a very fast track, and I think it should be beneficial for us.”

