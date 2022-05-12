Over a hundred fines so far on Partygate in the UK

On Thursday, London police announced that they would pay an additional 50 fines as part of their investigation into Parties celebrated in the circles of British powers during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, the so-called “Party Gate”bringing the total to more than 100.

At the moment, it does not appear that the new sanctions include the Prime Minister Boris JohnsonHis wife, Carey, and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who were already fined in April for attending the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

Scotland Yard announced Thursday that it has issued a total of “more than 100” fines for breaching anti-Covid laws as part of this ongoing investigation.

Johnson, whose presence in the press has been noted in as many as six of the 12 events investigated, apologized “unreservedly” in Parliament after being fined last month, but failed to persuade the opposition that had called for his resignation.

The Conservative leader said it “didn’t think at the time, nor later” that attending his short birthday celebration “could be a violation of the rules”.

Published in the press several allegedly illegal parties held in Downing Street or other government offices, when the residents saw that their social interactions were limited by law, shocked the British.

scandal Johnson’s popularity plummeted His conservative party suffered a severe setback in local elections in early May, against a backdrop of runaway inflation and cost-of-living crises, adding to the anger towards the party.

*** mjpr ***