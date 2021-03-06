Other mammals and reptiles have become extinct in Australia

Other mammals and reptiles have become extinct in Australia

The Australian Department of the Environment has officially confirmed that the first twelve other mammal and reptile species have become extinct in the country since the colonization of Europeans. This was announced by the Ministry of Environment, on its part, in its capacity as “custodian”. mentioned. At least 34 mammal species have become officially extinct since the colonization of European settlers: a sad world record.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *