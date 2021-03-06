Other mammals and reptiles have become extinct in Australia

The Australian Department of the Environment has officially confirmed that the first twelve other mammal and reptile species have become extinct in the country since the colonization of Europeans. This was announced by the Ministry of Environment, on its part, in its capacity as “custodian”. mentioned. At least 34 mammal species have become officially extinct since the colonization of European settlers: a sad world record.

Most of the losses are already becoming apparent, as nearly all of the affected mammals were considered missing for decades and were confirmed with certainty between 1850 and 1950. In the recent past, on the other hand, there are two losses from Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, which belong to Australia: Christmas Island Pipestrell (Pebistrelus murray)The forests of Christmas Island are last seen in 2099 (The birth of Emoia)The last specimen of it may have died in 2014.

This means that about ten percent of the 320 species of native mammals known in Australia have gone extinct since 1788. Haiti, where nine mammal species have been eliminated so far, has followed a long way in second place. The most important reason for the disappearance of mammals on the mainland is the feral cats, which fall victim to many animals and which, especially in desert areas, are far ahead of foxes and habitat destruction.

The jungle chick has also become extinct due to an introduced species, in this case a snake from Asia that arrived on the island in the 1970s. Additionally, rainforests destroyed by phosphate degradation and invading ants could have contributed to the disappearance – just as in the case of bats. Additionally, 50 of the endemic invertebrates from Christmas Island are considered extinct.