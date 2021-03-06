Lega, Donato is responsible for the European economy and politics in Sicily

From today MEP Francesca Donato Is responsible forEuropean Economy and Politics Dependent Sicilian League.

Mr. Donato is in Brussels a member of Parliamentary Committees for Economic and Monetary Policy and Regional Development, “Therefore, his experience and capabilities will be valuable for the jobRo that the party is developing in our area – He is a comment Nino MenardoUniversity Regional Secretary -. We depend heavily on his contribution to the new economic and social development project in Sicily and to the planning and management of all European resources between now and the years to come. Francesca Donato’s mission is central to the “Sicily Dossier portfolio” that I have already presented to our leader Matteo Salvini, in which we set the spending priorities for the “recovery plan” in Sicily. The activity of the new head of European economics and politics of the League of Sicily is now intertwined with the needs of all Sicilians, the commitment of the ruling class of the League of our island and the convincing support of Matteo Salvini. I wish Francesca a good job“.

