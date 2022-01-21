Osvaldo Alonso, the Cuban who fled to the United States and was about to participate in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

It is no secret that many Cuban footballers are taking advantage of this opportunity to play in international tournaments just to After escaping from the national team In this way, he realizes the dream of leaving his country. Such is the case of Osvaldo Alonso, better known as “Ozzie”, who left the island 15 years ago to try his luck in the country of stars and stripes.

Alonso He has become an example for those who dream of being successful in football. At the age of 36, he will live another adventure with Atlanta UnitedHowever, a few years ago he was very close to defending the colors of the USA team during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It was 2012 The Cuban has officially become a citizen of the United States. German strategist Jürgen Klinsmann I wanted to take Alonso to our national teamHe made arrangements with FIFA and the Cuban Federation, but the required formal letter of authorization was never sent from the island.

“I was in an incredible moment. He could have gone to the 2014 World Cup and has a great chance to be a starting player. Klinsmann told me that everything can be done. Alonso recalled in an interview with Around The Rings.

Tell how did he escape?

Osvaldo was central to the Cuban national team at the 2007 Gold Cup. “Since I left Cuba, I have been focused on the fact that when I arrived in the United States, I had to take advantage of this opportunity. To make room for me here. It happened to me in Houston and I had to escape,” says the island soccer player.

“We all went shopping in a supermarket. And when the managers were having fun in the store, I took advantage of it and walked out. I walked several streets quickly to get away from the place as quickly as possible. On the street I found someone who spoke Spanish, a young Mexican I recognized, and I asked him to help me, so he lent me his cell phone and called an ex-girlfriend from Cuba who lived in Miami. Then he took me in his car to the bus stop,” the veteran NBA Thousand Fighter footballer said.

Already in Miami Several people helped him in those first moments of exile, including friends who played with his father, who in Cuba became a prominent striker in the national championship. His ex-girlfriend eventually became his wife, and today they have three children, two boys and one girl.