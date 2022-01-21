Davos, Georgieva: 2022 will be an obstacle course – Economy

2022 promises to be “an obstacle course fraught with many risks, persistent inflation, Covid and high debt levels”. This was stated by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during a panel discussion presenting the World Economic Prospects report at the World Economic Forum.

The European Central Bank, despite inflation reaching 5%, “does not expect a lasting dynamic that will lead to inflation getting out of control” and considers it “unlikely” that we will reach the same levels of inflation as in the US.

This was stated by the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, during a presentation on the outlook for the global economy at the World Economic Forum.

Eurozone inflation that has jumped to 5% is “hit”, even if the European Central Bank does not expect the factors supporting it to continue. But “in a couple of months the ECB will have the new estimates, which will be different from the previous ones” and “if the three criteria envisaged in future guidance are met, we will of course have to act.” This was stated by the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, during a presentation on the outlook for the global economy at the World Economic Forum. Lagarde specified that for now – with inflation expected to slow to 1.8% in 2023 and 2024 – the criteria were not met.