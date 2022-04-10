Orcas hunting blue whales – attacks recorded for the first time

Orcas and their changing hunting behavior

The animals were very brutal in their attacks on their huge prey. According to the research team led by Robert Pittman, a marine ecologist at the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, the first observed attack was already in full swing when the research vessel approached the animals on March 21, 2019. Dozens of killer whales were seen hunting a 22-meter blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) killing.

The attack revealed a bone on the whale’s head, and traces of deep bites appeared on its fins. The orca shocked the blue whale several times. Meanwhile, the female orca began to eat the tongue of live prey – the blue whale died shortly thereafter. After that, about 50 killer whales gathered to feed on the whale remains with seabirds. The tongues of sea giants are especially rich in proteins and nutrients – and thus orcas are after them.

“The three attacks were very similar,” the researchers wrote in their study. “Killer whales swam to the side and grabbed the blue whale’s dorsal fin, fins and tail to slow it down.” Then the orcas slid over the whale’s blowhole to stop it from breathing and exhaust it.