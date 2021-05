Oppo launches the online store platform with up to 80% off smartphones | Up to 80% off Oppo smartphones, Rs 1 bargain too

New Delhi: Are you thinking of getting a new smartphone? If yes, do not delay. Oppo launched its online store platform for its customers on Monday, through which you will get many great offers and deals while shopping.

You will get interest up to this date

Bear in mind that these offers will be for a limited time only. Oppo said that customers who shop at the online store between May 11 and May 17 will get a special discount. Through this platform, customers can purchase more than 80 products including budget, premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables.

10% instant cashback offer

To enable customers to benefit from EMI at no cost when shopping from the online store, Oppo has partnered with leading bank operators such as HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak and Bajaj Finance. Apart from this, customers will be given an instant 10% discount on purchases made through HDFC, Kotak and Standard Chartered debit or credit cards.

OPPO Offer 1 Flash Rs

According to the information, the company has introduced a Rs 1 flash deal on wearable items such as Oppo W31, Oppo W11 and Oppo Band Style. Apart from this, Oppo has also introduced the Rs 1 puzzle box, where customers can get Oppo F19 Pro + to Oppo Band Styles.

80% discount on smartphone

The company also presented a flash deal with an 80 percent discount on smartphones such as Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. That is, by all means, there are advantages over shopping from the Oppo online store. Additionally, Oppo has also introduced a bye package display. Under this offer, there will be savings of up to Rs 1,000 when purchasing a combination of Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo W31, Oppo F19, Oppo 31, Oppo A15s, Oppo W11, Oppo F17 Pro and W11.

