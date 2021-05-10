Nachrichten-heute.net presents the press release: football legend Roberto Carlos: world football ambassador for friendship …

MOSCOW / BERLIN (OTS) – A football legend for the Brazilian national team and Real Madrid, three-time European Champions League champion Roberto Carlos, is the global ambassador this year of the Gazprom international children’s social program ‘Football for Friendship’ (F4F).

Roberto Carlos became world champion as a player with the Brazilian national team in 2002. He won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid. In 2020, he was the first global football ambassador for friendship.

“I would like to wish good luck to all participants in the Gazprom International Children’s Football for Friendship Program! Football for Friendship” is an exciting project that gives the younger generation the opportunity to realize their potential and realize their dreams. Roberto Carlos said: “Football for friendship brings together once Another this year among young players, young journalists and children from all over the world who have a passion for sport and the pursuit of unforgettable experiences. ”

“With his fame and popularity, he will help Roberto Carlos again this year to attract more people, especially young people, from all over the world to enthusiasts of our project and motivate them to participate,” said Vladimir Serov, F4F Global Director.

The ninth season of Football for Friendship will be held in digital format from 14 to 29 May 2021. Young players from 211 countries, aged 12 to 14 years old, in 32 friendship teams will participate in the Online Football for Friendship 2021 tournament. The competition will be held at “F4F World”, the freely available soccer simulator in 27 languages ​​for MS Windows, Apple MacOS, Android and iOS.

Young journalists will report on the events of the Ninth Football Season for Friendship at the Children’s Press Center and share with their colleagues the most important values ​​of the program: friendship, equality and fairness, Health* Peace, sincerity, victory, traditions and dignity.

Also this time, F4F participants want to win the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (TM) title.

About Football for Friendship:

F4F has been in existence since 2013. It is organized by Gazprom and supported by UEFF, FIFA and the United Nations. In the past eight seasons, nearly 15,000 children and youth from 211 countries and territories participated in the program. In 2020, Football for Friendship takes place for the first time in an online format on a specially developed digital platform.

Official Online Sources:

Media photos and videos: http://media.footballforfriendship.com

Site: https://www.gazprom-football.com/football-for-friendship/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballforfriendship/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FootballForFriendship/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FOOTBALL4FRIENDSHIP

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Football_for_Friendship

Twitter: https://twitter.com/f4fprogramme

Tags:

F4F, Football for Friendship, E-Sports, E-Football, International Football Forum for Friendship, UEFA, Children’s Football, Gazprom, FIFA, Children’s Football, Kids Sports, F4F World, Roberto Carlos, Ambassador Global

Inform me:

Client: AGT Communications Agency International Press Center Maroseyka str. 3/13 101990 Moscow (Russia) Tel: +7 (495) 624 03 01 Fax: +7 (495) 621 00 60 http://www.gazprom-football.com [email protected]

References

Image source: F4F Global Ambassador 2021. / Football legend Roberto Carlos: Global Football Ambassador for Friendship 2021 / The ninth season of Football for Friendship will take place from 14 to 29 May 2021 in digital format The image may only be used for editing purposes, provided that the name of the source and the author is mentioned. / More text via ots and www.presseportal.de/nr/109044 / The use of this image is free for editing purposes, subject to any aforementioned terms of use. Please post with a photo copyright notice. the text that: Football for Friendship, transmitted by news aktuell Those: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/109044/4911554

newsroom: Inform me: KaiserC Communication GmbH

Global Communications Europe

P.O. Box 61 03 65

10926 Berlin (Germany*)

+49 (0) 30 845 20 00 0

http://www.kaisercommunic.de/

[email protected]

* Affiliate Links / As an Amazon Partner, we earn on eligible purchases / Amazon and Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates