Open Football Challenges and How to Meet Them – Chronicle

Among the protagonists of the project to redesign the new Arena Garibaldi – coinciding with the arrival of Alexander Canaster – was the most powerful name of the “Legends International” group. A sports and entertainment company, duplex based in the US and UK, is famous for restructuring large European stadiums, accompanying companies such as Tottenham in London, Real Madrid or Barcelona, among many others. President Corrado returned to talk about this aspect, picturing the current situation: “Myths is an international investor – explains -. The development company that took care of the project (Alessandro Pasquarelli’s Yard ed.) fancied accepting their proposal to have a partner in the building activity of the funders group and this is still valid.” The arrival of the Russian-American billionaire partly changed the scenario: “Naster’s entry into Pisa brought a pause for thought, because we know that he also had other relationships and / or funds interested in participating in the process. What is certain, we will certainly have important partners for the process. ” Corrado also confirmed that it would be possible, as an exception, to play Serie A in the ring, but it would still be necessary to start work on the field: “Serie A in the Arena yet? This can be done with exceptions, but it will be limited. Hopefully. That the harassment can be contained within a few months.”
© All Rights Reserved
Friendly alcohol advocate. Future teen idol. Beer aficionado. Amateur music fanatic. Food guru.