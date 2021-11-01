One of the few that will conflict with iPads. Samsung will lead the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – SamsungMania.cz

The Ultra nickname has been adopted by smartphones as evidence of the maximum amount of equipment in the selected model line (such as the S21 Ultra or Note20 Ultra), and Samsung will soon apply this approach to new tablets of a higher class. The most well-equipped tablet from the South Korean manufacturer will have the label Galaxy Tab S8 UltraAnd since its renders have already leaked onto the internet, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what the tablet will look like. We also know the base hardware the novelty will be running on.

The tablet will be based on the Galaxy Tab S7+, so expect it to have a thin all-metal body with visible antenna connections that extend into the back cover. Compared to the base Galaxy Tab S8, the main distinguishing feature of the Ultry will be the notch screen (á-la MacBook Pro) as well as noticeably thinner bezels. However, there will be only one selfie camera on the front, and the rear camera will be double (13 + 5 MP). The S Pen will be housed in a separate strap on the back, which will be magnetically attached to the back and charge at the same time.

The dimensions of the tablet itself will be 326 x 208 mm, and you will also like the ultra-thin (5.4 mm) screen or the giant 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which should use a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels. The tablet should run on the upcoming Snapdragon 898, so power will be available, in the case of 8GB of RAM, you can count on 128GB of storage, the 12GB variant will get 512GB of internal memory, and you’ll charge a huge battery With a capacity of 12,000 mAh it reaches 45 watts, but it is not clear whether this charger will be included in the basic box, or you will have to buy it.

Currently the most powerful tablet from Samsung – Galaxy Tab S7 +:

The three Galaxy Tab S8 devices are expected to be released in January next year at the latest. The first two months of 2022 will literally be loaded with news from Samusng. CES for January must appear postponed Galaxy S21 FEAnd, one month later, the trio is set to premiere Galaxy S22.

Source 91 mobiles