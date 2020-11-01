Once in a Blue Moon: A rare phenomenon expected in the Saturday night sky | the moon

On Saturday night, Democrats craving an election day blue wave may choose to look up at the sky for an omen: Blue moon.

Blue moonsUsually defined as the second full moon in one month, rarely, and it arrives every two to three years. to me Earthsky.org, Most recently on March 31, 2018.

Confusingly, the earliest definition of a blue moon refers to three of four full moons in a season, because seasons usually last three months, and the moon is more full than expected. The next seasonal blue moon will come on August 22, 2021.

Even more confusing is that the full moon in October is generally known as “hunter moons”. But even though this month’s first moon was on October 1, it was the “harvest moon.” to me Astronomy.com, This is the “name assigned to the full moon occurring near the autumnal equinox,” which means that harvest moons are usually seen in September.

Those hoping for a dramatic Halloween horror may be disappointed on Saturday, because the term “blue moon” does not refer to color. The Washington Post noted that pessimists downplay the blue moons as “unnoticed and pedestrian” and much like any other moon.

However, there were times when the moon turned blue – coinciding with volcanic eruptions. In 1883, the eruption of Krakatoa volcano released so many “volcanic aerosols” into the sky that it scattered “certain wavelengths of light,” Leaving the moon tinged with an unusual aquamarine On the edge, “the Washington Post reported. Blue moons have occurred amidst other volcanic eruptions, such as El Chichon in Mexico in 1983.

On Saturday, Earthsky.org offered condolences to any disappointed moon lover, noting it Mars It will shine “bright red” near the blue moon.