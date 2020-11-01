Halloween 2020 Full Moon: A rare blue moon lights up the sky

Scary season has come – and tonight is going to be a little scary.

The night sky on Halloween will be lit by a blue moon, the second full moon in a month. This relatively rare occurrence occurs about once every two and a half years on average, according to the NASA National Space Science Data Center.

Every month has a full moon, but because the lunar cycle and calendar year are not completely synchronized, we end every three years with two years in the same calendar month.

The first full moon of October, also known as the harvest moon, will appear on the first day of the month. The second full moon, or blue moon, will be visible on October 31. It is the first appearance of a blue moon in the Americas since March 2018.

It’s also the first time that a Halloween full moon has appeared in all time zones since 1944, according to a farmers’ calendar. The last time the Central Pacific Time Zone Halloween moon appeared was in 2001.

The phenomenon of “Once in a Blue Moon” does not necessarily mean that the moon will appear blue on Halloween. While the dark blue tone of the evening sky could affect the color we see, it is likely that Earth’s satellite will not appear blue at all.

Usually, when the moon takes on a bluish color, it is due to particles of smoke or dust in the atmosphere, such as during a large volcanic eruption.

When the phrase “once in a blue moon” was coined, it meant something very rare that you would be lucky (or unlucky) to see in your life, according to NASA.

So if anything unusual happens to you this Halloween, there could be a good reason for it.

Video via AccuWeather