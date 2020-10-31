NASA Releases Halloween Playlist for “Evil” Space Sounds

Just in time for Halloween, NASA He released a playlist of frightening sounds from space.

“You may have heard some squeaking, cracks, and loud noises of our universe before,” NASA explains. statement. “Using data from our spacecraft, we have compiled a new set of ominous sounds from the depths of space just in time for Halloween.”

Halloween playlist, posted on SoundcloudFull of “moans” and “whistles,” the space agency notes.

Frightening sounds include the “Mars earthquake” that NASA recorded on the red planet Mars InSight Lander, sounds from the ancient universe and the center of the Milky Way galaxy and plasma waves from the ionosphere of Jupiter taken by the Juno spacecraft.

NASA shows the “Halloween” sun

Earlier this week, NASA, too Highlighted Very frightening picture Sun.

In the adorable photo, the sun bears a striking resemblance to a jack-o-lantern. In an email to Fox News, NASA compared the solar image to a “giant floating space pumpkin”.

“Active regions on the sun have been merged to look something like the face of a Jack Lantern on October 8, 2014,” NASA states in a post on its website. website Thursday. “Active regions appear brighter because these are the regions that emit more light and energy – signs of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields swirling through the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”

“This image mixes two sets of wavelengths at 171 and 193 angstroms, usually golden and yellow, to create a special Halloween-like appearance,” the space agency added.

The Angstrom measurement It is used for the wavelength of light. “This image is a mixture of 171 and 193 Angstroms as captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory,” NASA explained in the post.

