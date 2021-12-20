On the run in Engeldorf, from thieves

Questions and answers about the comment function

“Why does it sometimes take so long for my comment to be visible?”

Our readers comment diligently – hundreds of opinions on all kinds of topics are received every day. Since the editorial office is responsible for all content on the site, contributions are shown in advance. Sometimes this just takes a while.

“Why did you delete my comment?”

The contribution may be written in a foreign language. We only allow comments in the national languages ​​of Luxembourgish, German and French. Posts that contain insults, slander or slander will be deleted immediately. Even comments that are virtually unread or capitalized due to lack of spelling will never see the light of day.

“Do I have the right to activate my comments?”

«L’essentiel» is under no obligation to publish detailed comments. Likewise, readers who have commented are not entitled to have their written contributions appear on the site.

Do you have general questions about the comment function?

Write to [email protected]

Note: We do not answer questions regarding individual comments.