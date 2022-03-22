Omicron wave, record injuries in France and the United Kingdom. Restrictions across Europe

Infections are not stopping in Europe, spurred by the Omicron formula, and the United States is turning to tougher measures to try to stem the new wave of infections. The UK is seeing record infections, in Spain Catalonia has decided a curfew and Greece has banned Christmas and New Year celebrations. Experts from the World Health Organization are still studying the transmissibility and danger of Omicron, even if the first data are comforting. Meanwhile, given the rapid increase in cases – infection records in the UK, France and Italy – governments of different countries are reassessing their action plans.

United Kingdom, case record

The United Kingdom detected 119,789 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, an increase of 139% from the 50,023 new cases recorded on Thursday two weeks ago. And 147 people died of causes related to Covid, compared to 146 last Thursday. British Health Minister Sajid Javid said ministers would not impose new restrictions on England before Christmas, despite Wednesday seeing more than 100,000 new cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Spain, curfew in Catalonia

In Spain, there were 60,041 new infections. Although other regions have a less strict approach, Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia will prevent residents from leaving their homes between 1 and 6 a.m. on December 24. Reuters reports that the region has secured court approval for a nighttime curfew, while Madrid has pledged to distribute millions of additional tampons to try to protect itself from the Omicron variant. The region of southern Murcia has also asked non-essential service businesses to close at 1 am, limiting meeting opportunities, in a country where bars and restaurants usually remain open until late at night. The regional leader of Murcia, Fernando López Meras, said the intent “is to try to limit, during the Christmas period, the social interactions in which a mask is not used”.

France, there are no barrels in Paris

France announces 88,000 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily toll in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the rules could soon change. Meanwhile, the Paris City Council announced the cancellation of fireworks and concerts scheduled to be held on the Champs-Elysees on the evening of December 31. The French Scientific Committee for the Covid emergency has called on the government to put pressure on, stating that “the authorities must be able to adopt significant restrictive measures, including, where appropriate, the restriction of collective activities or a curfew”.

Greece, no to public celebrations

Greece has banned public celebrations of Christmas and New Year and has imposed the wearing of masks in open spaces. The measures will come into effect on Friday morning and also include requiring citizens to wear masks or high protection masks (FFP2) on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to survey two days after their arrival. Health Minister Thanos Plifris said more measures are expected in the new year, especially in entertainment and sporting events, to avoid another lockdown. The new infections in the past 24 hours amounted to 5,635 deaths and 71 deaths.

Germany drops injuries, restrictions increase

In Germany Injuries are declining: New infections were recorded during the past 24 hours, 44,927, compared to 45,659 yesterday and 51,301 a week ago. And deaths are also decreasing: in the past 24 hours, there have been 425 deaths, compared to 453 a week ago. In the country, a “big wave” is expected to be associated with Omicron variant in early 2022, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told Der Spiegel newspaper. In the country, there will be restrictions on private gatherings among vaccinated people with a maximum of ten people from December 28. Major events, including football matches, will also be held without an audience. Also from December 28 the discos will be closed. Restrictions were imposed on people coming from other countries.

Switzerland, the population supports the isolation of the unvaccinated

In Switzerland, the rate of employment in intensive care units is at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, at 81%, as indicated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). One in two people in the country says they are in favor of imposing confinement on unvaccinated people, and two-thirds of Swiss, according to a survey published by Keystone-Ats, agree with the introduction of the 2G certification rule (from German “geimpft” and “Genesen,” vaccine or cure), announced by the government last Friday.Therefore, from Monday, only those who have been vaccinated and recovered will be able to access restaurants, cinemas, gyms and museums.

Austria, curfew for bars and restaurants

Austria has chosen from December 27 a new tightening: a 10 pm curfew in bars and restaurants and some restrictions on public events. The head of the emergency task force, Katharina Reich, called on Austrians to abandon the New Year celebrations: perhaps the outdoor celebration, in a small context and only with vaccinated people.” Austria recorded 2,269 new infections and 29 deaths.

Belgium, stop by markets and sporting events

From December 26, Brussels will ban mass events, such as Christmas markets and sporting events. Theaters and cinemas will be closed and shops will be allowed only two visitors at a time. Belgium recorded 5,838 new infections and 32 deaths.

Poland, cases on the decline but feared Omicron

Poland has reported 17,156 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Radio Polski, down 37.5% from the 27,459 cases recorded Thursday two weeks ago. The latest wave in Poland saw a sharp rise in cases in late November and early December and declined in recent weeks. But Omicron – with 14 cases detected so far in Poland – has raised fears of a resurgence. Another 616 people died of Covid on Thursday, a 10% increase from the 561 deaths two weeks ago.