Omicron also affects technology: Ces will close its doors early

LAS VEGAS – Ces Las Vegas, the world’s most important technology fair, will begin on January 5th. However, continued defections by the Giants and an increase in infection of the Omicron variant prompted regulators to shorten the program, shutting it down until January 7, a day earlier than the original 8 date.

In the past two weeks, companies like Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Lenovo, Google, Microsoft, MSI, and AMD have withdrawn their participation, partially replacing them with streaming events. BMW and Mercedes, two of the main exhibitors at the pavilions dedicated to automotive news, have been cancelled.

Last year’s edition, in the midst of a pandemic, did not happen. In a press release sent to participating companies and guests, including journalists, the Consumer Technology Association once again confirmed the event, confirming that there were more than 2,200 exhibitors on site, with another 143 brands adding over what was expected. Additional safety measures will apply: greater spacing near the stands and free tampons for visitors.

Despite the desire to continue on the part of the CTA, there is a risk that the consumer electronic fair will lose much of the media hype it generates in the days of the event and in the days that follow, precisely because of the abandonment of most important names. Samsung, LG, and Qualcomm conferences are still on, starting tomorrow, as a preview of the show. Las Vegas is located in Clark County, Nevada, an area considered high-risk by many US infection trackers, such as those from the New York Times and the Nevada Health and Human Services website.