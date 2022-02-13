Olympic Games – Nolte on his way to a medal in monobob – Jamanka only 15 – Sports

YANKING (dpa) – Winterberg’s Laura Nolte is on her way to collecting a medal at the Olympic premiere at Monopop. The 2016 Youth Olympic champion in the new discipline set the second best time in the first of Sunday’s four races.

However, she is 0.30 seconds behind world champion Kylie Humphries of the USA, who set the record in 1:04.44 minutes with virtually no penalties. Nolte made more mistakes in the upper division than twice Olympic bobsleigh champion Humphreys. The third is Canadian Christine De Bruyne at the same time with Ilana Myers Taylor from the United States.

Olympic two-legged bobsleigh champion and European champion Mariama Gamanca of Oberhof made several mistakes at the top, avoided falls, and was 15th after one round, 1.41 seconds off the leader. With Breena Walker from Australia and Cynthia Appiah from Canada, other nominated participants showed their nerve at Sliding Center Yanqing.

Women who ride IBSF regular skates, who are only allowed to change settings on the machine and adjust runners made of standard steel, find it extremely difficult on the demanding ice track.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220213-99-101319 / 3