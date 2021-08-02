Olympia 2021: World soccer champion USA fails semi-final against Canada

World soccer champions from United States of America In the Olympics like Failed in the semi-finals. The star gathers around him Megan Rapinoe was the topic Canada 0:1 (0:0) and will only play for the bronze medal on Friday. Jesse Fleming scored today’s goal from a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the match. In the second semi-final, the Olympic runners-up face each other Sweden And Australia Opposite.

The match with some highlights was evenly balanced over long distances. After the penalty kick goal a quarter of an hour before the end, the heavily rolling American team could no longer counter it. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naher, in an exciting quarter-final match against Holland (4:2 IE) Still a popular heroine, she’s no longer on the court. She had to be replaced after only 30 minutes of injury. Substitute Adrianna Franch guessed the right corner from Flemming’s penalty kick but was unable to take it.

Canada had to wait 20 years for a victory over the United States The four-time tournament winner missed the Olympic final for the second time in a row. Prior to the tournament, discussions had taken place over whether the candidate team was too old. Star Megan Rapinoe, for example, is now 36 and Carli Lloyd is 39. Both came an hour after playing against Canada. Alex Morgan, the youngest striker in the team at the age of 32, has played since the beginning.

The United States had already surprisingly lost their opening match 3-0 (0-1) against Sweden. The debate over the age of the team may get higher now. READ Brazil surpasses 2 million coronavirus scenarios, with more than 76,000 useless For Canada, it was the first victory in 20 years over the United States, and the third Olympic in 2016 and 2012 will now play for gold for the first time. After winning the gold medal in 2016 in Rio, the German national team missed qualifying for Tokyo until the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.