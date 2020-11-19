Floyd Mayweather says he’s going to fight Logan Paul, I’ll smash you like MacGregor

Breaking news

Ask and you will get!

Appears Logan Paul He gets his will to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. – Because the boxing legend is apparently ahead of the show and wants to get it on ASAP.

As we previously reported, it was Mayweather Close a bargain To fight the YouTube superstar for the past few months – but things have escalated recently.

In fact, Logan is 25 years old Openly called The 43-year-old legend over the weekend – saying, “If I caught Floyd with one punch – one punch – I would have caught that bug in half.”

Paul added, “If I catch Floyd in a real brawl, street fighting, raunchy! No doubt.”



the background

Well, Floyd got the message loud and clear and finally answered on Wednesday evening.

“It is better if YouTube girls find some Barbie dolls to play with because I’m not a kid,” Mayweather tweeted while promising to hit Paul’s ass like he did Conor McGregor.

“3 years ago a UFC fighter said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. [Logan Paul] I can get the same treatment before I invade Japan again. “

Mayweather recently announced an exhibition match in Japan in February 2021 – the opponent’s name hasn’t been revealed yet.

So when will Paul and Mayweather really get rid of?

We were told Paul was training and could go anytime. Mayweather is known to train like crazy – he won’t need much time either. READ Giants Put Billy Hamilton, Jarlin Garcia On Injured Record

In other words, this can come together quickly.