Download Grand Theft Auto 5 game for free Grand theft auto on Android and iPhone devices in 3 minutes

The electronic game Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular games that achieved great and wide popularity in previous periods, because it is a unique game whose technique differs from the rest of the other games and it makes you enter into many adventures that really make you feel enthusiasm, passion and happiness, and today From the crescent of our article, we will provide you with a way to download this game easily on your smart device, whether phone or computer.

How to download Grand Theft Auto 5 on your Android device

There are some easy steps that you must take in order to download Grand Theft Auto 5 on any Android device, and these steps are as follows:

First you must download a program Epic Games Launcher On the mobile phone After opening the Internet on the device, secondly write the name of the game Grand Theft Auto 5 and click on the search box.

Third, the game will appear immediately in front of you, click on it and a new page will open, fourth, click on the green box, download in Arabic or install in English.

Fifthly, after the download is completed, open the game and register the necessary data from the user name and password, as well as link the game to your Yahoo or Gmail email.

How to download Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC

The Grand Theft Auto 5 game is characterized by the fact that as it can be downloaded on smartphone devices, it is also easy to download to the computer. The download steps are:

By opening the web and entering the google search engine or any other search engine such as fire fox or Enternet explorer.

In the second step, type the name of the game Grand Theft Auto 5 in the search engine and click on the start search sign and wait for a while.

Third, at the end of the search, you will find a direct link to the game, enter it and click on the direct game download link.

Fourth, wait for a few seconds for the game to download to your desktop.

Fifth: Open the game, register your name, and start your inner adventures with it right away.