OHLA went red and lost 65 million in the first half of 2022

Building OHLA closed on First half of 2022 with Losses of 60.7 million euros. In the same period last year, the Madrid-based company reported a profit of 75.4 million euros e He attributes these meager numbers to “the accounting effect of the value adjustment on the investment in the Canalegas project.” derived from the macro-social and economic situation”.

The Revenues By OHLA, on the other hand, They rebounded 10.7% between January and June From this 2022. Therefore, sales have been 1452.4 million euros Compared to 1,312.3 million recorded in the same period last year.

By business sectors, Building leads sales with 1,207.9 million, up 10.7% over last year (1,312.3 million); On the contrary, the area Industrial It lost half of its revenue (-51.9%), as its sales rose from 92.5 million in the first half of 2021 to 44.5 million it made this year. on the other side, Services It managed to increase revenue by 9.4% to 189.4 million and the rest of the revenue is classified as elseIt grew by 8.2% to 10.6 million euros.

The Total Operating Result (EBITDA) He is also experienced Strong progress, more than 33%, reaching 40.7 million Compared to 30.4 a year ago. for this part, Net Operating Result (EBIT) Multiplied by Nine (+ 834.5%) It reached 27.1 million between January and June 2021, it was 2.9 million.

“total short-term negotiation In that period (New constructions and expansions) €2,436.3 million, an increase of 32.0% For trading in the same period in 2021 which is a book to bill ratio of 1.7 times, OHLA details. This contract was acquired in three main geographical areas in which the group operates: United States (44.2%), Europe (37.5%) and Latin America (17.9%).

As part of the contract in North America, OHLA is highlighting the award of a consortium with ACS to build the “P3 Purple Line Light Rail” project, in Maryland, for a total amount of €2,210 million. “This new construction will transport passengers between Bethesda, in Montgomery County, and New Carrollton, in Prince George’s County. As a result, it is estimated that once the works are completed, 17,000 vehicle traffic per day will be avoided,” they assert.

Total portfolio at June 30, 2022 amounted to €70,82.4 million“What Business coverage of approximately 27.3 months of sales“This total portfolio represents a growth of 22.0% compared to the total portfolio in December 2021, thanks to a construction portfolio growth that has increased by €1,273.1 million since the end of 2021,” the company identified.

The short-term order book is 6,646.5 million euros, 23.5% more than the end of December 2021. This improvement, OHLA notes, is due to successful orders in the period (new constructions and expansions) in the amount of €2,436.3 million, 32.0% more than the contract for the same period in 2021 (1.7 times from book to invoice). On the other side of the ladder, The long-term portfolio is valued at €435.9 millionOnly 2.2% compared to the end of 2021 (426.5 million).

The total liquidity of the group is 620 million euros26.4% less than last year when it was 842.3 million euros. On the other hand, net debt fell by almost half43.7%, from 318 million debt at the end of June 2021 to 179.5 million from the last period.

Likewise, please note that OHLA, during the first quarter of 2022, canceled the ICO loan (with a capital of €54.5 million) and carried out a partial buy-back of the bonds due in 2025 and 2026 (for a token amount of €43.1 million), To contribute to the goal of gradually reducing leverage,” the company emphasizes.