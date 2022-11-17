Objection dismissed: Ex-FIFA official Warner extradited to US

Status: 11/17/2022 8:37 PM

Former soccer official Jack Warner, 79, has appealed against his extradition to the United States. The London Privy Council’s decision comes more than seven years after the US justice sent a similar request to Warner’s home country of Trinidad and Tobago.

Warner is a key figure in the FIFA corruption scandal, which led to several arrests in 2015 and ultimately to the downfall of President Joseph Blatter.

Delivery delayed for years

Warner’s former FIFA vice president is accused of fraud and money laundering, among other things. The FIFA Ethics Committee banned him for life in 2015 due to his irregularities regarding the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar. The former CONCACAF president was considered a particularly unscrupulous official.

However, the now 79-year-old delayed his extradition to the US for years through legal means. On Thursday, he also spoke of a “campaign” from the United States regarding the failed bid by the United States to host the 2022 World Cup. He wants to continue to fight for his interests legally.

Source: sportschau.de