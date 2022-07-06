Ober-Grafendorf – Fire in Fridau: Arson in the room

The roof trusses are completely burnt out, and the rest of the building is just a ruin.

The property in Fredo, owned by Ludovico Tacoli, was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night last week (NÖN/26). There were no injuries. There is nothing concrete that can be said about the amount of property damage at this time. Police investigations into the cause of the fire are in full swing. Firefighting experts from the State Criminal Police Office in Lower Austria are currently conducting surveys. “We don’t have a cause yet. However, arson cannot be ruled out,” says Eric Rosenbaum, head of the fire investigation team at the state criminal police office.

Ludovico Tacoli himself suspected a lightning strike as the cause of the fire. He explains how it was used: “It used to be the garden center and administration building. The house was rented until a few years ago. At the time of the fire, it was empty.” Takoli has not yet been able to determine whether the building will be demolished or renovated.

Residents saw the flames and a police patrol that happened to pass by. The fire brigade Ober-Gravendorf, Wienburg and Wilhelmsburg-Stadt carried out the firefighting operation with 14 vehicles and 83 companions.