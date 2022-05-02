Novak Djokovic recounts his ordeal from Australia

Novak Djokovic He wants to go away Mutua Madrid Open And with each passing day he feels better. However, the Serbian tennis player admits that what happened in the early months of the season between the scandal in Australia, the veto over his anti-vaccine policy and the mysterious illness he suffered from, affected his game and his mentality.

The Australia scandal Djokovic’s header is still there, and he is increasingly focused on delivering his best version on the court. «I still have to deal with itIt’s not like the first few weeks. I feel the more I play, the better I feel. But the situation with few matches was not easy. I had to deal with a lot of things mentally.”

«In Belgrade I can lose on the first day, but in the end my goal was to spend as much time as possible on the right track. In the end I didn’t like the result of course, but I liked other things in my game. I hope the process continues and I keep moving forward this week.” Djokovicconfident to play a good role in Mutua Madrid Open.

“It’s not so much about the lack of matches as the lack of rhythm and atmosphere, I had to manage a lot of things, but I’m happy to be back, because I’m able to play in Madrid, then at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.” loomwhich will be able to tie several high-level leagues for the first time this season, with the first stop being magic chest.

The reason for the bad results Novak In 2022, according to the tennis player himself, they are associated with the disease, which he revealed a few days ago, and not with a lack of continuity. «It was the medical problems that he suffered. I knew I wasn’t in a good position in that tournament, but I wanted to play thinking I needed time on the court. But I think with everything, I’m on the right track,” he stressed, about his performance in Belgrade.

Just as it happened with NadalAnd Djokovic I stood against the veto Wimbledon Russian and Belarusian tennis players. “It’s not fair or right. The players don’t take any responsibility and I know how frustrated it is to not let me play because I went through it.”

Novak He was also asked about the condition of Boris Becker I was shocked. «Boris has been a friend for years He had a role in my success. I hope he gets through this without affecting his mental health and that he can get his life back.”