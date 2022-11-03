“Not all gay stories have to be happy”

The controversy surrounding the series does not subside Dahmernew product Netflix which aims to tell the horrific story of beast from milwaukee. In addition to the series being heavily criticized by families of cannibal victims, the series has also been subject to measures by Netflix.

Some of the spectators and members LGBTQ+ . community Actually they complain That the show showed the label that identifies the stories associated with it gay charactersAnd transgender people and so on. Usually the mark was for another type of product which was feared could put a society and movement in a bad light that is still actively seeking full integration into society.

Netflix decided to confront this resentment and remove the poster, thus unleashing the outrage Ryan Murphy, creator of the series Dahmer. During an interview with The New York Times, the famous author objected to the platform’s decision: “I don’t think gay stories should all be happy stories” He said.

Then he went to the subject matter of the lawsuit:There was a time when Netflix removed the LGBTQ tag from Dahmer, I do not like it I asked why they did that, they said people are upset because it is a sad story. I thought “Well, yes!”. But it was the story of a gay man and, most importantly, of his homosexual victims“.

For Murphy, starring in the series Evan Peters in turn Jeffrey Dahmer – He fought at least 17 men between 1978 and 1991 – He has exactly this strong point:It’s the biggest thing I’ve seen in studying how easy it is to get rid of it when there are certain perks of white. What are the rules now? Can we no longer make films about a tyrant?In particular, in the sixth episode there Three gay and deaf men Who speak in sign language about how difficult life is for people like them: “I couldn’t believe I had the talent of showing such a scene on TV“.

However, as mentioned, it’s not the only controversy that Dahmer And its creator had to face: the series is accused of trying to “retrain” the hero and make money from the tragedy without even involving the relatives of the victims. Ryan Murphy denied the allegations: «Over the three years, the three and a half years that we spent writing and working on it, we reached out to 20, about 20 of the victims’ families and friends, trying to get input, trying to talk to people, and None of these are dedicated to giving us an answer. That’s why we rely heavily on our amazing team of researchers” He said.

