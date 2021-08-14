Norway and Denmark close embassies in Afghanistan; Finland withdraws its employees

governments Norway and Denmark Announce this Friday Temporarily close them Embassies in Kabul All workers evacuated due to the dangerous situation in Afghanistan.

Danes in Afghanistan must leave the country immediately. “The situation is very serious,” the country’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, warned at a press conference.

On Wednesday, the Danish government proposed the evacuation of about 45 Afghans working or working They worked in Denmark, to avoid possible retaliation by the Taliban after the end of the troop withdrawal international forces Nearing the end.

On the other hand, the evacuation of Norwegian embassy staff applies equally to Afghans working locally and with close relatives in Norway who wish to do so.” Norwegian Foreign Minister at a press conference.

In the meantime, Finland will evacuate “up to 130 Afghans who were serving Finland, the European Union, NATO and their families”, but will keep its commission open in Afghanistan.

“We will regularly reassess the security situation,” said Pekka Haavisto, the head of Finnish diplomacy.

These statements come after Washington announced, on Thursday, that it would send thousands of soldiers to Kabul to evacuate its diplomats and citizens in the face of the Taliban’s advance towards the Afghan capital. a UK tradition.

