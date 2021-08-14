Stunning All Blacks run against Australia at Eden Park

New Zealand and the Garden of Eden They have victory as a common denominator. The Black Castle fuels a legend based on victories and if there’s a team that knows it well, it’s Australia. Do you 35 years that the Wallabies can’t break the monarchy in all Blacks in that stadium. the last The defeat of the Kiwi was in 1986 From 22 to 9. The two teams open the rugby tournament on Saturday.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. subscribe now.

The biggest men’s pitch in black last Saturday saw, once again, the All Blacks’ victory over Australia 33-25 for the Bledisloe Cup. In the history surrounding the legendary Auckland stadium, New Zealand have experienced just ten defeats in their 88 matches since 1921, when they opened with a match that South Africa won 9-5.

The Kiwis have won all (21) matches they have played against the Australians since 1989. all crosses that they embodied in Eden Park since 1986, The recent victory of the Wallabies in the mentioned scenario:

1986: New Zealand 9-22 Australia (Australia’s last win)

1989: New Zealand 12–24 Australia

1990: New Zealand 27-17 Australia

1991: New Zealand 6-3 Australia

1995: New Zealand 28-16 Australia

1999: New Zealand 34-15 Australia

2003: New Zealand 21-17 Australia

2005: New Zealand 34-24 Australia

2006: New Zealand 34-27 Australia

2007: New Zealand 12–26 Australia

2008: New Zealand 10–39 Australia

2009: New Zealand 16-16 Australia

2011: New Zealand 14-30 Australia and New Zealand 20-6 Australia

2012: New Zealand 22-0 Australia

2014: New Zealand 51-20 Australia

2015: New Zealand 41-13 Australia

2016: New Zealand 10–37 Australia

2018: New Zealand 12-40 Australia

2019: New Zealand 36-0 Australia

2020: New Zealand 7-7 Australia

2021: New Zealand 33-25 Australia