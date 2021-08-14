Stunning All Blacks run against Australia at Eden Park

New Zealand and the Garden of Eden They have victory as a common denominator. The Black Castle fuels a legend based on victories and if there’s a team that knows it well, it’s Australia. Do you 35 years that the Wallabies can’t break the monarchy in all Blacks in that stadium. the last The defeat of the Kiwi was in 1986 From 22 to 9. The two teams open the rugby tournament on Saturday.
The biggest men’s pitch in black last Saturday saw, once again, the All Blacks’ victory over Australia 33-25 for the Bledisloe Cup. In the history surrounding the legendary Auckland stadium, New Zealand have experienced just ten defeats in their 88 matches since 1921, when they opened with a match that South Africa won 9-5.
The Kiwis have won all (21) matches they have played against the Australians since 1989. all crosses that they embodied in Eden Park since 1986, The recent victory of the Wallabies in the mentioned scenario:
1986: New Zealand 9-22 Australia (Australia’s last win)
1989: New Zealand 12–24 Australia
1990: New Zealand 27-17 Australia
1991: New Zealand 6-3 Australia
1995: New Zealand 28-16 Australia
1999: New Zealand 34-15 Australia
2003: New Zealand 21-17 Australia
2005: New Zealand 34-24 Australia
2006: New Zealand 34-27 Australia
2007: New Zealand 12–26 Australia
2008: New Zealand 10–39 Australia
2009: New Zealand 16-16 Australia
2011: New Zealand 14-30 Australia and New Zealand 20-6 Australia
2012: New Zealand 22-0 Australia
2014: New Zealand 51-20 Australia
2015: New Zealand 41-13 Australia
2016: New Zealand 10–37 Australia
2018: New Zealand 12-40 Australia
2019: New Zealand 36-0 Australia
2020: New Zealand 7-7 Australia
2021: New Zealand 33-25 Australia