Northern Europe cruises: destinations not to be missed and the advantages of a cruise

Summer vacation on a cruise—For a dream and an unforgettable holiday. The most popular destinations are the Caribbean, Mediterranean and along the coasts of Northern Europe.

a cruise vacation Allows you to enjoy a comprehensive package of services, such as offers Costa CroisierExperience the cultural and natural treasures each destination has to offer on the itinerary.

In this article we will see what are the destinations that should not be missed for those who want to spend their vacation in one of the Northern Europe Tours And what are all the advantages that a cruise can offer over a traditional vacation.

Northern European cruises: the most popular destinations

The Northern European destinations represent an option sea ​​holidays The most popular, right after the Mediterranean and Caribbean destinations. It is suitable for all those who love the cool climate in summer and enjoy the infinite natural beauty that the capitals of Northern Europe can offer.

Artistic cities, enchanting waterfalls, towering mountains and long rivers surround entire countries such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Northern European cruises differ in the possibility of taking long trips in imaginary cities surrounded by many unspoiled natural places, such as the fjords of Norway (UNESCO heritage).

But not only that, it is possible to sample the best fish in Bergen’s markets and enjoy the ancient charms of the Baltic capitals Tallinn and Riga, with majestic palaces, charming parks and long skating rinks where you can go skating with your partner, friends or family.

You can choose from many destinations, such as Finland, Germany, Sweden, Norway as well as the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands. Flights vary depending on the destination: it is possible to depart from Hamburg, Copenhagen, or even from Sweden.

The most popular types of cruises

there Costa Cruises Shipping Companya leading company in this sector for years Online cruisesfeaturing a wide range of destinations to enjoy your fun-filled vacation.

Among the many itineraries, we find the most popular, and Mediterranean cruisewhich allows you to fully experience many cities such as Venice, Naples, Santorini, Barcelona and Tenerife, but also the most remote and isolated destinations.

In addition to the beautiful cities of Northern Europe, you can choose one Cruise to Dubai and the United Arab Emiratesfor a holiday dedicated to an as yet undiscovered culture and Arabian beauty.

For lovers of adventure, it is also possible to choose a more exciting and exciting excursion, which allows you to go around the world on a cruise.

What are the benefits of a cruise

The Benefits of a sea vacation There is a lot, from the complete absence of responsibility to organizing a trip that allows you to visit many different places and destinations: no need to look for travel agencies, restaurants to book in advance, hotels, etc.

The cruise offers an all-inclusive package that allows you to enjoy all the services, with a perfectly organized staff and entertainment, you just have to choose the type of cruise and that’s it.

Compared to a traditional holiday, with a cruise, you can take advantage of special offers that often also include air transportation to reach the place of departure or overnight at the hotel.

Thanks to the increasingly special and amazing destinations, with the cruise you can satisfy all tastes and visit certain places, always different from the previous ones. For those who are always in a hurry, a cruise is perfect to take one relaxing vacation And without worries, make time exclusively for yourself, sip a cocktail by the pool or take in the massive ocean that surrounds the ship.

