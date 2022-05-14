North Korea records 21 deaths from Covid-19 and talks about the “biggest ordeal” in its history | international

North Korea on Friday reported 21 additional deaths from Covid and about 174,400 probable new cases, which the country’s leader Kim Jong Un called “the biggest ordeal since the country’s founding.”

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published an update of the epidemic data recorded as of the previous day after an emergency meeting of the North Korean Politburo headed by Kim.

According to the balance, from the end of April until the previous day, 524,440 people with fever of unknown origin (as it can refer to epidemic disease) were detected in the country, of whom 234,630 people have recovered and 288,810 will receive treatment.

The number of deaths recorded by the country related to these symptoms reached 27, of which at least one was positive for the covid-19 virus, as confirmed by the Asian country.

According to the details released by the Korean Central News Agency, “the Politburo discussed practical political measures to suppress and control the spread of infectious diseases throughout the country.”

Pointing out the seriousness of the situation, Kim called for strengthening quarantine measures to bypass the “crisis”, and stressed that most patients were suffering from a “mild” disease.

The leader of the North Korean regime defended the strict border closure imposed by his country in 2020, with the outbreak of the epidemic, and urged local authorities to improve their quarantine systems and educate the population about their importance.

Kim blamed the country’s current epidemiological situation on the “inefficiency” and “irresponsibility” of organizations that should manage quarantine, and stressed the importance of studying other countries’ policies and their achievements.

North Korea on Thursday reported its first outbreak of the COVID-19 virus since the pathogen was discovered more than two years ago.

The situation is worrying because of the transmission of the variant that was discovered, omicron subvariant BA.2, which was proven, and the fact that the country refused to donate nearly five million doses of vaccines by the COVAX mechanism, not only put a hole and does not even have a national vaccination plan right Now.