Nordic Choice lets you stay in Norway, Sweden, Finland and more starting at £21.80ppppn

Thousands of Britons take trips to Europe each year, and long-term travel is the dream of many.

Whether you’re having a year off before college or you’ve decided to travel for a few months to explore, organizing it can be an exciting and stressful event.

Among the most beautiful countries in Europe are those in the Nordic region, such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Known for its picturesque fjords, fascinating history, mountains, and vibrant cities, the Nordics are gaining popularity as a tourist destination.

But anyone who has visited Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen or Stockholm knows that accommodation can be pricey.

Fortunately, the group of hotels focused on the area, Nordic Choice, has provided a unique offer for those who want to tour the area.

Nordic Choice is now offering the 2022 Unlimited Nights Summer Pass.

The offer includes “As many stays as you want this summer” for two people in a shared double room with breakfast included.

You can go to any of their hotels with your pass and stay to tour the area.

The summer ticket is valid for two months between June 24 and August 21 and will cost you €3,000 (£2,530).

This means that couples (or close friends) will pay just £1,265 each for a tour of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, including the capitals.

Additionally, if you stay in a hotel every day during a 58-day period, you’ll pay just £21.80 per person, per night.

There are hotels in Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and even Greenland (Photo: Helsinki Marketing)

In addition to hundreds of hotels in the Nordic countries, Nordic Choice also has one in Greenland: Funken Lodge, which usually costs £260 a night.

In addition, there is a hotel in Vilnius, Lithuania, and another in Visby on the Baltic island of Gotland.

Nordic Choice hotels aren’t limited to capitals either, as they stretch as far as Tromsø in northern Norway.

The only hotels not included in the offer are: Icehotel, Kämp Hotel, Lily Country Club, Son Spa, St. George, The Thief, and Yasuragi.

However, hotels may be fully booked and this cannot be bypassed with a pass.

To use the Nordic Hotel Pass, all you have to do is book your hotel stay on the reservation page and show your hotel pass and unique code upon check-in.

Then you can enjoy your stay in any of its many distinctive hotels.

You can stay up to consecutive nights with a maximum of 15 nights in total at each hotel.

Breakfast is included in all hotels except the Comfort Hotel Xpress and Glo Hotel Airport.

Two children under the age of nine can stay with pass holders for free.

So if you are looking to explore the winter highlands of Scandinavia and the Nordic region, this could be the perfect deal for you.

