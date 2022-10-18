“No to fake pacifists. The only solution is to support Ukraine.” Natalie Tucci talking

“As long as Putin remains in the Kremlin, there will be no agreement, and in the best case a truce can be imagined. In Italy many fill their mouths with ‘peace’ by paralyzing the biggest word in a miserable fig leaf to hide the gloom badly. The director of the Institute of International Affairs in Rome says: ” Ideology, irony and fear

“They are fictitious pacifists,” Natalie Tucci, director of the Institute of International Affairs in Rome and professor emeritus at the University of Tübingen, told the newspaper. The political world talks about those who advocate peace in the Ukrainian conflict. “As long as Putin remains in the Kremlin, there will be no peace agreement, and at best a truce can be imagined. In Italy, many fill their mouths with “peace” by paralyzing the biggest word in a miserable fig leaf to hide grim ideology, cynicism and fear.In Italy more than anywhere else? “I have just returned from Berlin, and I assure you that only in Italy is there any talk of making peace with Putin.” Reasons? Certain nationalist circles suffer from the allure of the strongman in power, Putin’s infatuation. But This is only a small part. The pervasive factor is anti-Americanism, an incomprehensible difficulty in separating things: the United States may have made mistakes, invasion and human rights abuses, but events in Ukraine tell another story. It is another movie. Then there is the plot that takes root. easily in our country.