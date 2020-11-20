Nicki Minaj announces HBO Max documentaries for the tenth anniversary of Pink Friday

Nicki Minaj reveals her much awaited documentary series is coming to HBO Max as it celebrates its 10th anniversary Rosary Friday.

In some big news on The Barbz, Nicki Minaj announced that she has teamed up with HBO MAX to present a documentary series about her life. She posted the news on Instagram along with a short clip, in which she said, “I am so grateful and excited to share this news with you today. I cannot be thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in such an accurate and memorable way. . A way my fans will love forever. This document is next level. I can promise you that.? Follow hbomaxhbomaxpop & bronstudios to get the updates you will need. I love you. #NickiMinajHBOMAX Heading Down !!!! Vault !!!!! “

From reports, HBO has requested six episodes of the show. The series will follow Minaj’s unique style and approach to the genre, as well as exploring her achievements to date. Each episode is supposed to be thirty minutes long and the “Pink Friday” singer is expected to narrate.

“This will give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey,” she said in her Instagram post. “I can’t wait to share it with you.” It is a huge achievement and it seems that the timing of the announcement came with the tenth anniversary of the release of her first album, “Pink Friday”.

Michael John Warren is said to be the director of the series. He is known for his work in Jay-Z’s 2004 movie “Fade to Black”. The two have worked together before. Minaj is an executive producer. Others include Warren, Aaron El Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, Cassandra Butcher, Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s original content manager, said she was pleased to work with the rapper and that Minaj is also known for her commercial skills, which she will share with her fans.

“Nicki Minaj is a multifaceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator with a force to be reckoned with. It is a great honor to bring this project to HBO Max and to provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.” statement.

She added, “I love that this series not only provides a comprehensive overview of one of the most famous musicians of our generation; it also provides a glimpse into the brave woman behind Onika. I think we can all learn a lot from her wonderful professional and personal life. It is a great honor to behold. I entrust this dynamic story. “