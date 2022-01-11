Nick Kyrgios tests positive for covid-19 before the Australian Open

EFE . Agency

Melbourne / 10.01.2022

Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios confirmed on social media that he is the reason he is leaving Sydney is your result Positive for covid-19 virus.

“The reason I had to withdraw from Sydney is because I tested positive for covid-19. I feel fine at the moment, no symptomssaid the tennis player.

Kyrgios could not recover in time from his physical problems which forced him to withdraw from Melbourne Summer Group And he decided not to compete in the Sydney International, hours before he faced Italian Fabio Fognini (8) in the first round.

The Australian pointed out in the days leading up to the Sydney championships Experiencing discomfort similar to symptoms of COVID-19 Although it had many negative results.

Yes in deed , 113 of the ATP ranking does not rule out his presence in the Australian OpenWhich starts on January 17th: “If all goes well, I’ll see you at the Australian Open”He added in his statement.

The Australian-born Canberra tennis player could take on any seeded player in the first round of the Australian Open, the first of the year’s Grand Slam.

“I wish them the best and stay safe wherever they can,” Kyrgios said.

