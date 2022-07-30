Nick Kyrgios court date postponed by three weeks

The trial date of Nick Kyrgios (27) who reached the Wimbledon final in Australia has been postponed by three weeks until August 23.
The basics in brief
- Negotiations with Nick Kyrgios will now take place on August 23 instead of August 2.
- This emerges from the list of appointments to the District Court in Canberra.
- It is not officially known what the trial was.
The Australian news agency AAP wrote that Nick Kyrgios did not have to appear in person for the court date.
Recorded at the Cincinnati Masters from August 14-21, the US Open begins August 29 in New York.
According to the AAP report, Kyrgios is now represented by attorney Michael Kukulis Smith. He did not comment on the details of the negotiations.
“The nature of the allegations is serious and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” attorney Jason Moffett, who represented Australian Kyrgios as legal counsel according to the Canberra Times in early July, told the newspaper at the time. According to Moffett, the incident was “related to a domestic relationship.”
“I can’t say much”
Nick Kyrgios recently did not want to comment on the content of a court date at Classic Lawn in London. “Of course I have a lot of ideas, a lot, a lot of things I want to say. My point, so to speak,” Hassan Hassan said three weeks ago.
“I understand everyone wants to ask questions about this and all that. But I can’t talk much about that right now,” said the 27-year-old.
The allegations have not been secured or confirmed by the plaintiffs or the tennis player himself. This was said three weeks ago in a statement issued by the law firm Johansen, which works for Kyrgios.
The allegations are also not considered facts by the court, so Kyrgios is not seen as the accused. The professional tennis player will comment on all allegations.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer