Nicaragua sends message to mark the 729th anniversary of the Federal Agreement in Switzerland

a message from Chief Commander Daniel Ortega and Compañera Rosario MurilloHis Excellency Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Federal Council, on the occasion of the celebration of the 729th anniversary of the Federal Charter, in that sister country, on the 1st of August.

Managua, July 28, 2020

your Excellency

Simonetta Sumaruga

President of the Federal Council

Swiss Confederation

Dear President,

On behalf of the people and the government of reconciliation and national unity in the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our behalf, we would like to express our congratulations to you, to the people and government of the Swiss Confederation, on the celebration of the 729th anniversary of the Federal Charter, the 1st of next August.

On this solemn occasion, we send our fraternal greetings to the people and government of the Swiss Confederation, on the occasion of celebrating their National Day, and we wish to reiterate our will to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that unite our peoples and governments.

Welcome, Madam President, our brotherly embrace from Nicaragua, always blessed and always free.

Companies

Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo