NHL sparks rumors of Reverse Retro shirts on social media

After months and months of leaks and speculation, the NHL confirmed Tuesday that Reverse Retro jerseys are coming.

The league has posted an animation on social media, which shows the fan’s shirt number and colors change 31 times as it runs. The numbers indicate the years the shirt design was originally worn and then flipped over for this group.

Jerseys All Icethetics are expected to be released this month.

As RMNB first reported, the video provides further evidence that Screaming Eagle will be back next season but in red. When the video flashes above the number 97- In the year the capitals began to rock a roaring eagle without putting the word Washington under it The fan is shown wearing a red shirt with blue stripes. This is in line with the shirt that Lucas Deichman mocked after the design was described by someone with knowledge. A source confirmed to RMNB that this is what the shirt generally looks like.

The Capitals have not worn the Screaming Eagle since 2007 when the team updated their emblem and began playing in red, white, and blue.

I suspect rebounds from (19) 40 CHI, 70 TOR, 77 MTL, 78 MIN, 79 CAR, 79 COL, 79 EDM, 79 WPG, 80 NYI, 82 NJD, 89 LAK, 90 BOS, 92 OTT, 95 ANA, 95 PHI , 95 STL, 95 VGK, 96 FLA, 96 NYR, 97 PIT, 97 WSH, 98 ARI, 98 CGY, 98 DET, 98 NSH, 98 SJ, 99 DAL, 00 CBJ, 00 BUF, 01 VAN, 04 TB. https://t.co/4hQmEkHKjd – Lucas Deichman (@ldconcepts) November 10, 2020

On Monday, Pete Blackburn from CBS Sports also leaked what the Bruins’ retro jersey would look like.

Here’s the leak of a Bruins retro jersey pic.twitter.com/FQ56Aglh5W – The Blackburn House (PeteBlackburn) November 9, 2020

Screenshot from @ NHL / @ adidashockey